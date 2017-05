Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawi x2 electrical gremlin #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location east freedom Posts 57 Kawi x2 electrical gremlin 89 kawi x2 650 with 750 electics out out of an 750ss

problem is i cant get the s/s switch to work solenoid test good wires all look good E box is super clean no corrosion on wires stator is good battery tested fine

ski ran fine last year post rebuild and this year nothing. Ski spins when solenoid jumped Tired working used s/s switch and nothing tried brand new solenoid and nothing. Need some help on we're to go next. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 33 Posts 2,478 Re: Kawi x2 electrical gremlin have you done an ohm test on the switch?





