Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 and JS300sx for sale. Georgia. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 153 JS300 and JS300sx for sale. Georgia. Both below run well, could use a few cosmetic things (paint in some spots, rubber pieces, turf) but overall run well.

Located in South GA. Willing to work on price or make a combo deal for both. Thanks!



18010405_10211282508671407_3221541971438903810_n.jpg18057651_10211282508791410_4479588429854600572_n.jpg18119183_10211282508751409_1702492577223451826_n.jpg18156957_10211282508631406_8577163153301889250_n.jpg18194001_10211282508711408_702228687558451205_n.jpg Last edited by joshuabbrown; Yesterday at 11:18 PM . Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

1989 JS300SX (for sale) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules