Best 440/550 exhaust manifold
I have 4 exhaust manifolds and I can't decide what order they fall into or what benefits each one brings. I could really use your experiences in my decision.
Manifolds:
WestCoast
Alfa
L-S
WKJS
WestCoast and L-S are on skis now but here are a couple pictures of the Alfa and WKJS
My main concern is flow pattern and design. I can port match no problem, just wondering the benefits to each manifold.20170520_173806.jpg20170520_173850.jpg
Re: Best 440/550 exhaust manifold
It really comes down to pump, impeller, porting, carburetion, and pipe.
Each of your manifolds have something to offer, and at the same time
there are trade-offs.
That WKJS manifold for example is shorter and has the potential
for more peak hp (with a good pipe like the Coffman's 440/550 pipe).
But may be more difficult to tune if you have duel carbs and a steep
impeller or 550 pump.
The L&S manifold is longer, and will provide good torque and peak hp.
Should be a bit easier to tune, and less picky when it comes to
carburetion, and impellers.
There are a lot of marginal to bad pipes out there, and if you are
planing on using anything other than a Coffman, the L&S is a good
bandaid.
For example the WKJS manifold and a 550 pump may not be a good
set-up without some serious messaging.
Bill M.
I am not saying there wasn't some fast boats with marginal exhaust
pipes, just from a tuning perspective, some combo's are easier than
others.
