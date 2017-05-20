pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:37 PM #1
    550Rush
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Minnesota
    Best 440/550 exhaust manifold

    I have 4 exhaust manifolds and I can't decide what order they fall into or what benefits each one brings. I could really use your experiences in my decision.

    Manifolds:
    WestCoast
    Alfa
    L-S
    WKJS

    WestCoast and L-S are on skis now but here are a couple pictures of the Alfa and WKJS

    My main concern is flow pattern and design. I can port match no problem, just wondering the benefits to each manifold.20170520_173806.jpg20170520_173850.jpg
  Yesterday, 11:49 PM #2
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Re: Best 440/550 exhaust manifold

    It really comes down to pump, impeller, porting, carburetion, and pipe.

    Each of your manifolds have something to offer, and at the same time
    there are trade-offs.

    That WKJS manifold for example is shorter and has the potential
    for more peak hp (with a good pipe like the Coffman's 440/550 pipe).
    But may be more difficult to tune if you have duel carbs and a steep
    impeller or 550 pump.

    The L&S manifold is longer, and will provide good torque and peak hp.
    Should be a bit easier to tune, and less picky when it comes to
    carburetion, and impellers.

    There are a lot of marginal to bad pipes out there, and if you are
    planing on using anything other than a Coffman, the L&S is a good
    bandaid.

    For example the WKJS manifold and a 550 pump may not be a good
    set-up without some serious messaging.


    Bill M.

    I am not saying there wasn't some fast boats with marginal exhaust
    pipes, just from a tuning perspective, some combo's are easier than
    others.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


