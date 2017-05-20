Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best 440/550 exhaust manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Minnesota Age 29 Posts 11 Best 440/550 exhaust manifold I have 4 exhaust manifolds and I can't decide what order they fall into or what benefits each one brings. I could really use your experiences in my decision.



Manifolds:

WestCoast

Alfa

L-S

WKJS



WestCoast and L-S are on skis now but here are a couple pictures of the Alfa and WKJS



My main concern is flow pattern and design. I can port match no problem, just wondering the benefits to each manifold.20170520_173806.jpg20170520_173850.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,124 Blog Entries 6 Re: Best 440/550 exhaust manifold It really comes down to pump, impeller, porting, carburetion, and pipe.



Each of your manifolds have something to offer, and at the same time

there are trade-offs.



That WKJS manifold for example is shorter and has the potential

for more peak hp (with a good pipe like the Coffman's 440/550 pipe).

But may be more difficult to tune if you have duel carbs and a steep

impeller or 550 pump.



The L&S manifold is longer, and will provide good torque and peak hp.

Should be a bit easier to tune, and less picky when it comes to

carburetion, and impellers.



There are a lot of marginal to bad pipes out there, and if you are

planing on using anything other than a Coffman, the L&S is a good

bandaid.



For example the WKJS manifold and a 550 pump may not be a good

set-up without some serious messaging.





Bill M.



I am not saying there wasn't some fast boats with marginal exhaust

pipes, just from a tuning perspective, some combo's are easier than

others. Last edited by wmazz; Yesterday at 11:53 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules