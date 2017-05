Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stand Up / X2 Dolly Ramp Winch System $200 Zip 16066 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2005 Location Cranberry Township, PA Age 55 Posts 2,241 Stand Up / X2 Dolly Ramp Winch System $200 Zip 16066 Built in the late 80's. What you see in the photos is what you get.

Local pickup only. Take all or take nothing.



Dolly is solid. The winch mounts to the front of the pickup bed, using spacers and bolts supplied by you. Dolly is built for 440 / 550. Will fit X2's as well.



Will entertain offers. Eager to get it out of my garage.



Thanks Prof Attached Images IMG_0279.JPG (152.0 KB, 11 views)

IMG_0279.JPG (152.0 KB, 11 views) IMG_0278.JPG (141.4 KB, 11 views)

IMG_0278.JPG (141.4 KB, 11 views) IMG_0277.JPG (139.5 KB, 10 views) Last edited by professor9; Today at 09:20 PM . 84 550 Conversion, 650 Stroker, '86 X2 ignition, 19 Skat



Lots of 1986 X2 parts, a few 550 & 750 parts



"Spirit with a vision is a dream ... with a Mission." Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules