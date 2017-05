Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 GTI 4 beeps #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Bear, DE Posts 216 03 GTI 4 beeps got the dreaded 4 beeps on an 03 GTI. sometimes I can clean up the connection at the mpem, sometimes I have to buy a wiring harness. did sea doo ever make anything to help with this? I remember hearing of an adapter??? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules