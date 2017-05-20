pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    jetskiparts
    jetskiparts is offline
    Frequent Poster jetskiparts's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Age
    49
    Posts
    275

    Tbm racing yamaha 144 pump cone

    I HAVE FOR SALE A USED TBM RACING 144MM YAMAHA PUMP CONE KIT

    ALL PARTS IN THE IMAGE INCLUDED

    $400.00 for a new pump cone, this one is for sale for $250.00 shipped in the USA via USPS priority mail

    Paypal payments required, no paypal gifts for payment
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 