Tbm racing yamaha 144 pump cone
I HAVE FOR SALE A USED TBM RACING 144MM YAMAHA PUMP CONE KIT
ALL PARTS IN THE IMAGE INCLUDED
$400.00 for a new pump cone, this one is for sale for $250.00 shipped in the USA via USPS priority mail
Paypal payments required, no paypal gifts for payment
