    Rrp 144 trim system

    I have for sale a version 1 RRP 144 trim system, brand new from the world finals 2 years ago.

    Thes system is no longer produced has been modified since this production to make the clearance tighter on the trim ring and steering nozzle, i decided to go to 155 and never used this system

    complete system and ready to install, trim lever is included but no pictured

    new this was $650.00

    $400.00 shipped in the usa via usp ground

    paypal payments required, no paypal gifts as payment

