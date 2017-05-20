Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rrp 144 trim system #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2005 Location San Diego, CA Age 49 Posts 275 Rrp 144 trim system I have for sale a version 1 RRP 144 trim system, brand new from the world finals 2 years ago.



Thes system is no longer produced has been modified since this production to make the clearance tighter on the trim ring and steering nozzle, i decided to go to 155 and never used this system



complete system and ready to install, trim lever is included but no pictured



new this was $650.00



$400.00 shipped in the usa via usp ground



paypal payments required, no paypal gifts as payment



