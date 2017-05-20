|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Rrp 144 trim system
I have for sale a version 1 RRP 144 trim system, brand new from the world finals 2 years ago.
Thes system is no longer produced has been modified since this production to make the clearance tighter on the trim ring and steering nozzle, i decided to go to 155 and never used this system
complete system and ready to install, trim lever is included but no pictured
new this was $650.00
$400.00 shipped in the usa via usp ground
paypal payments required, no paypal gifts as payment
WP_20170520_15_55_57_Pro.jpg
Last edited by jetskiparts; Today at 07:02 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules