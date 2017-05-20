Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha super jet oem tank pickup assembly #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2005 Location San Diego, CA Age 49 Posts 275 Yamaha super jet oem tank pickup assembly I have for sale 2 brand new oem yamaha superjet fuel tank pickup assemblys



complete, never had fuel thru them



the second pickup in the image is missing the hose clanp, i will include it in the sale



$25.00 each shipped in the usa via usps priority mail



paypal payments required, no paypal gift payments Attached Images WP_20170520_15_48_45_Pro.jpg (564.6 KB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules