|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Yamaha super jet oem tank pickup assembly
I have for sale 2 brand new oem yamaha superjet fuel tank pickup assemblys
complete, never had fuel thru them
the second pickup in the image is missing the hose clanp, i will include it in the sale
$25.00 each shipped in the usa via usps priority mail
paypal payments required, no paypal gift payments
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules