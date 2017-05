Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1300r Warning light #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Yatesville, GA Posts 71 GP1300r Warning light I removed the oil pump from my gp1300r and I think that it's causing the warning alarm to go off. Is there a kit to jump the leads at the plug for the sensor?



Also, is the software and cables worth the expense for this ski?





Thanks for any help!



I just put a new motor in it. Want to do what I can to make it last.



