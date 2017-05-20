pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:40 PM #1
    jetskiparts
    jetskiparts is offline
    Frequent Poster jetskiparts's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Age
    49
    Posts
    275

    Throttle levers and trim lever

    I have for sale

    #1 used black cast aluminum se throttle lever $30.00 shipped
    top left in picture

    #2 brand new se billet black aluminum lever $60.00 shipped
    center top in picutre

    #3 used clear anodized umi straight model lever $40.00 shipped
    top left in picture

    #4 used silver cast aluminum se lever $30.00 shipped
    bottom left in picture

    #5 used blue cast aluminum se lever $25.00 shipped
    this lever has been modified, see image #2
    center bottom in picture

    #6 brand new trim lever, this nis the lever that used to come with thrust trim systems
    includes brass cable adjuster and is sprinng loaded to assist in closing
    $35.00 shipped
    right bottom image in picture

    all sales require paypal payment, no paypal gifts
    will only ship to us addresses for the posted sale amount

    contact me by posting a reply ot this thread or pm me
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 