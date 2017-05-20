#1 used black cast aluminum se throttle lever $30.00 shipped
top left in picture
#2 brand new se billet black aluminum lever $60.00 shipped
center top in picutre
#3 used clear anodized umi straight model lever $40.00 shipped
top left in picture
#4 used silver cast aluminum se lever $30.00 shipped
bottom left in picture
#5 used blue cast aluminum se lever $25.00 shipped
this lever has been modified, see image #2
center bottom in picture
#6 brand new trim lever, this nis the lever that used to come with thrust trim systems
includes brass cable adjuster and is sprinng loaded to assist in closing
$35.00 shipped
right bottom image in picture
all sales require paypal payment, no paypal gifts
will only ship to us addresses for the posted sale amount
contact me by posting a reply ot this thread or pm me