PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Queens, NY Posts 8 WTB: exhaust manifold, straight pipe exhaust, macboost chip, aftermarket intake grate Hey honda guys,



Looking for some parts for my R-12X.



Need the following



- good condition stock exhaust manifold



- straight pipe exhaust - if anybody makes them around here, i'd be interested!



- macboost module



- Worx intake grate



- Worx sponsons





Thanks guys!



