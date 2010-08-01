|
|
-
WTB: exhaust manifold, straight pipe exhaust, macboost chip, aftermarket intake grate
Hey honda guys,
Looking for some parts for my R-12X.
Need the following
- good condition stock exhaust manifold
- straight pipe exhaust - if anybody makes them around here, i'd be interested!
- macboost module
- Worx intake grate
- Worx sponsons
Thanks guys!
- Nick
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules