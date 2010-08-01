pxctoday

  Today, 04:45 PM #1
    jrooster
    PWCToday Newbie
    750 x2 hardly turns over

    I'm mid swap for my 750 x2 and hooked up all the electrical today and hit the start button. the motor does like a 1/4 turn, stops, and then another 1/4 turn and continues like that. When i pulled the 750 motor it turned fine no problems. When i take the plugs out it turns freely. The pump wasnt locked up before this but i did put a new impeller in but it spun nice and free. is it possible i have the driveshaft or pump out of square creating resistance? all the bolts went in the pump fine and it does spin fine without the plugs. any ideas?
  Today, 05:48 PM #2
    Riverrat650sx
    Re: 750 x2 hardly turns over

    How good of a battery do you have? I've had several cheaper batteries do this. Do a load test or carry the battery to a part store that does free tests. Best 80$ I spent was on a deka battery from battery plus. Have been abusing it fore 4-5 yrs now. Still starts my 550.
