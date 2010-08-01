Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 x2 hardly turns over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 28 Posts 4 750 x2 hardly turns over I'm mid swap for my 750 x2 and hooked up all the electrical today and hit the start button. the motor does like a 1/4 turn, stops, and then another 1/4 turn and continues like that. When i pulled the 750 motor it turned fine no problems. When i take the plugs out it turns freely. The pump wasnt locked up before this but i did put a new impeller in but it spun nice and free. is it possible i have the driveshaft or pump out of square creating resistance? all the bolts went in the pump fine and it does spin fine without the plugs. any ideas? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 194 Re: 750 x2 hardly turns over How good of a battery do you have? I've had several cheaper batteries do this. Do a load test or carry the battery to a part store that does free tests. Best 80$ I spent was on a deka battery from battery plus. Have been abusing it fore 4-5 yrs now. Still starts my 550. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

