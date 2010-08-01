pxctoday

  Today, 12:37 PM
    dmesser100
    900 zxi gauges stay on.....

    Been rebuilding this ride for awhile, everything gone thru. The trim box wasn't working put a bypass switch on now gauges and trim worked great. Now after I start it up everything works with the switch off that I installed(jumping orange to 12v red/blue) but when I shut it down and key power off at the orange key gauges and trim still active. Tested the key switch, was good. Could my run relay be engaging now and just not strutting down after the 20 seconds? I can power them off by disconnecting the battery, and they won't be on till I start it up again.
  Today, 01:32 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 900 zxi gauges stay on.....

    Of course you can power them off by disconnecting the battery
  Today, 01:53 PM
    dmesser100
    Re: 900 zxi gauges stay on.....

    That's not what I meant. They reset after I disconnect and reconnect. They are off until I start the engine, then stay on after that.
  Today, 02:30 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 900 zxi gauges stay on.....

    What kind of relay do you have hooked up if it's a latching relay then that is the problem.
  Today, 03:04 PM
    dmesser100
    Re: 900 zxi gauges stay on.....

    No clue. Can't find any info on it. My avatar pic is the trim control module. I was told the run relay is in that?
