Kinda curious if anyone here owns a decently fast wr3? If so whats done to it, and whats it do
Summer is coming, and im thinking about modifying my wr3 with the protech setup out of my old lx, or maybe doing a groupk engine. Half of me wants a high comp av gas engine, but the other half says I ride way too many hours and will ended up needing to get fuel at the marina at some point. Unlike most people, I love the loosy goosy handling of the wr3, and it is great in the rough columbia river, and I love the riding height when standing.