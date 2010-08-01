pxctoday

  Today, 12:36 PM #1
    airbats801
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    36
    Posts
    69

    so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here?

    Kinda curious if anyone here owns a decently fast wr3? If so whats done to it, and whats it do

    Summer is coming, and im thinking about modifying my wr3 with the protech setup out of my old lx, or maybe doing a groupk engine. Half of me wants a high comp av gas engine, but the other half says I ride way too many hours and will ended up needing to get fuel at the marina at some point. Unlike most people, I love the loosy goosy handling of the wr3, and it is great in the rough columbia river, and I love the riding height when standing.
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
  Today, 01:15 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,033

    Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here?

    I have had crazy thoughts of stuffing a 1200 into one, it would be the perfect sleeper.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
  Today, 01:17 PM #3
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,135

    Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here?

    I'm sleeping now....
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

  Today, 01:57 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,474

    Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here?

    The faster you go (WR3) the slower it goes.

    Much like a Blaster 2 the back starts lifting pushing the nose down & dragging. WR3 & fast dont work.
  Today, 02:29 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,033

    Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here?

    On a WR2 a lot depend on where you place the engine, if you bolt in a 1200 using the available kits it has way too much forward weight bias making the front end plow, I am thinking the WRlll would be similar and the engine would need to mount much farther rearward lining up the front mounts and changing out the super long midshaft for a shorter one.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
