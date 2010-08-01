Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 69 so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here? Kinda curious if anyone here owns a decently fast wr3? If so whats done to it, and whats it do



Summer is coming, and im thinking about modifying my wr3 with the protech setup out of my old lx, or maybe doing a groupk engine. Half of me wants a high comp av gas engine, but the other half says I ride way too many hours and will ended up needing to get fuel at the marina at some point. Unlike most people, I love the loosy goosy handling of the wr3, and it is great in the rough columbia river, and I love the riding height when standing.

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

I have had crazy thoughts of stuffing a 1200 into one, it would be the perfect sleeper.

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,474 Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here? The faster you go (WR3) the slower it goes.



Much like a Blaster 2 the back starts lifting pushing the nose down & dragging. WR3 & fast dont work. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,033 Re: so who owns the fastest waverunner 3 here? On a WR2 a lot depend on where you place the engine, if you bolt in a 1200 using the available kits it has way too much forward weight bias making the front end plow, I am thinking the WRlll would be similar and the engine would need to mount much farther rearward lining up the front mounts and changing out the super long midshaft for a shorter one. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

