Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 kawasaki 750 x2 .................for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,058 Blog Entries 1 91 kawasaki 750 x2 .................for sale i have a 91 x2 with current reg doing a sp750 swap, its almost done selling as is in nor-cal .. 1500 bux using stock 650 electronics skat prop most of the ski is stock other than that, motor has some exhaust porting thats about it. registered to me with title and current reg. price goes up if i finish it, too many projects right now. pics coming soon, having trouble loading them. you can pm me your number and i can text them to you, i don't want to ship this thing , local pick up or i can drive part way to meet up. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules