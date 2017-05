Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Break in question with spark plugs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Iowa Posts 77 Break in question with spark plugs Picked up a 97 SPX with new 787 motor, we are in break in period. This is probably beat to death but the manual states .020 .024 gap on the NGK plugs. So I checked the new plugs and gapped them to .022. I think I have it right but want to double check this info





