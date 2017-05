Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: removing of the bolts that hold on factory turf #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location WASHINGTON Age 19 Posts 9 removing of the bolts that hold on factory turf hello I have a js550sx that came with the over rail plastic frame and rubber turf, Im replacing the mat that came factory on it because it was in bad condition. what im replacing it with is the jettrim mat for a js550sx. my question is how to I go about removing the bolts since they just sit there and spin? also what should I fill the holes in when I get those bolts out? looking for any help I can get thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules