pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:02 PM #1
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    40
    Posts
    33

    Super jet initial ID?

    Im about to go pick this girl up for a steal. Owners daughter cant locate the vin so i can get more info on it. Any of u guys more familiar with stand ups able to get close on it based on appearance?PART95149522961656595temp.jpgPART95149522979748395temp.jpgPART95149522981218795temp.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:12 PM #2
    Egkid
    Egkid is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    Re: Super jet initial ID?

    How much do you want to know? It's an early 90's with a 650 motor in it.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:37 PM #3
    KirkMN
    KirkMN is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    United States
    Age
    38
    Posts
    35

    Re: Super jet initial ID?

    90, maybe 91 based on the color scheme. Don't remember if it was the same for both years.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 