Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Super jet initial ID? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 40 Posts 33 Super jet initial ID? Im about to go pick this girl up for a steal. Owners daughter cant locate the vin so i can get more info on it. Any of u guys more familiar with stand ups able to get close on it based on appearance?PART95149522961656595temp.jpgPART95149522979748395temp.jpgPART95149522981218795temp.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Tampa, FL Age 28 Posts 3 Re: Super jet initial ID? How much do you want to know? It's an early 90's with a 650 motor in it.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date
Apr 2014
Location
United States
Age
38
Posts
35
Re: Super jet initial ID?

90, maybe 91 based on the color scheme. Don't remember if it was the same for both years.

