  Today, 03:55 PM #11
    Euro_urs4
    Euro_urs4 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Wyckoff, NJ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Re: New purchase help please

Engine pics

    Engine pics





    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:57 PM #12
    Euro_urs4
    Euro_urs4 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Wyckoff, NJ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Re: New purchase help please

    He said the blue one is an 03 is that a 1200 or 1300 can you tell from the pics , and it's either these or a pair of aquatrax turbos for 7k any opinions on those ?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:08 PM #13
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    592

    Re: New purchase help please

    You really cant tell the difference between a 1200R and 2003-2006 1300R from those pics. Noitice how the 2007 doesn't have those cables going to the engine? Yamaha changed the 1300 engine design in 2007 ( I think). The only noticeable difference the 1200R has is carburetors located under the huge exhaust pipe on the right hand side. 2003- 2008 GPR has fuel injection, no carburetors. Then again, there "should" be a sticker somewhere in the engine compartment that says 1200 or 1300. I am no help with Hondas, sorry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:09 PM #14
    Euro_urs4
    Euro_urs4 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Wyckoff, NJ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Re: New purchase help please

    Ok thanks I'll take a little ok at these if they check out I'll go for them


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:21 PM #15
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    592

    Re: New purchase help please

    Hopefully the seller will demo them or let you test ride them. A good honest seller will have no issues with this. Good luck. They are fun and fast.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:27 PM #16
    Euro_urs4
    Euro_urs4 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Wyckoff, NJ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    29

    Re: New purchase help please

Thank you

    Thank you


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
