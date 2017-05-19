Results 11 to 16 of 16 Thread: New purchase help please #11 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 28 Posts 29 Re: New purchase help please Engine pics











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #12 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 28 Posts 29 Re: New purchase help please He said the blue one is an 03 is that a 1200 or 1300 can you tell from the pics , and it's either these or a pair of aquatrax turbos for 7k any opinions on those ?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #13 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 592 Re: New purchase help please You really cant tell the difference between a 1200R and 2003-2006 1300R from those pics. Noitice how the 2007 doesn't have those cables going to the engine? Yamaha changed the 1300 engine design in 2007 ( I think). The only noticeable difference the 1200R has is carburetors located under the huge exhaust pipe on the right hand side. 2003- 2008 GPR has fuel injection, no carburetors. Then again, there "should" be a sticker somewhere in the engine compartment that says 1200 or 1300. I am no help with Hondas, sorry. #14 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 28 Posts 29 Re: New purchase help please Ok thanks I'll take a little ok at these if they check out I'll go for them





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #15 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 592 Re: New purchase help please Hopefully the seller will demo them or let you test ride them. A good honest seller will have no issues with this. Good luck. They are fun and fast. #16 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 28 Posts 29 Re: New purchase help please Thank you





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules