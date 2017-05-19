|
|
-
Re: New purchase help please
Engine pics
-
Re: New purchase help please
He said the blue one is an 03 is that a 1200 or 1300 can you tell from the pics , and it's either these or a pair of aquatrax turbos for 7k any opinions on those ?
-
I dream skis
Re: New purchase help please
You really cant tell the difference between a 1200R and 2003-2006 1300R from those pics. Noitice how the 2007 doesn't have those cables going to the engine? Yamaha changed the 1300 engine design in 2007 ( I think). The only noticeable difference the 1200R has is carburetors located under the huge exhaust pipe on the right hand side. 2003- 2008 GPR has fuel injection, no carburetors. Then again, there "should" be a sticker somewhere in the engine compartment that says 1200 or 1300. I am no help with Hondas, sorry.
-
Re: New purchase help please
Ok thanks I'll take a little ok at these if they check out I'll go for them
-
I dream skis
Re: New purchase help please
Hopefully the seller will demo them or let you test ride them. A good honest seller will have no issues with this. Good luck. They are fun and fast.
-
Re: New purchase help please
Thank you
