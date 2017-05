Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: exhaust for 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Renton, WA Age 28 Posts 14 exhaust for 650sx Im doing a 750 conversion on my 91 550sx. Looking for an exhaust that will work for the swap.

Have been told that a PJS 3 piece 650 exhaust will work.

If you have a PJS exhaust or something else that will work please PM me.

Preferable no stock or stock modified. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules