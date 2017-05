Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3 Kawasaki Jet Ski (Stand up) Eastern, PA #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 124 3 Kawasaki Jet Ski (Stand up) Eastern, PA 1988 JS550 Stock motor, custom paint, former 550 stock class ski. $1100

1988 Pro Mod 550, crazy fast, 440 bottom end and pump, 550 top end, dual carbs, boat load of mods $1500

1993 550SX, all stock, super clean $1500



Jet Ski prices are thru the roof, time for me to cash out I guess. Attached Images IMG_2878.JPG (1.44 MB, 11 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules