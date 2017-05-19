|
|
-
650sx oil and hard start questions
Hey guys! New to the forum and had a couple questions
1. I have the oil injection system removed from my 650sx. What oil do you guys use in the mix? And what do you put in the lower engine case here?
2. Also she seems to run great then after I stop her, it's super tough to restart...
So I purchased a primer and rebuilt the carb... any other suggestions??
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- hellcat66
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules