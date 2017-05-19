Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx oil and hard start questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Pennsylvania Posts 1 650sx oil and hard start questions Hey guys! New to the forum and had a couple questions

1. I have the oil injection system removed from my 650sx. What oil do you guys use in the mix? And what do you put in the lower engine case here?



2. Also she seems to run great then after I stop her, it's super tough to restart...

So I purchased a primer and rebuilt the carb... any other suggestions??





