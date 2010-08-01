Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Conneticut Age 37 Posts 8 750x2 750x2 single sbn44 r&d intake I think 750 exhaust manifold stock 650 exhaust, older aftermarket prop pretty banged up. I was wondering if anyone has experience with a good prop for my setup. Something that keeps the low end but still pulls hard on top. Never had time to change the prop last year when I did the 750 swap. Pulls right outta the water like nothing now but the 650s still stay right there on top end which doesn't seem right





