Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 GTX running lean #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 34 Posts 154 2000 GTX running lean I have a 2000 GTX we have just rebuilt the motor. It runs great on the water but its running lean. I have rebuilt the motor with all new gaskets and seals, rebuilt the carbs, opened the high speed and low speed up 1 turn above the recommended settings and its still running on the lean side. There is lots of fuel being pumped. Anyone have any suggestions as to why this is happening?



