2000 GTX running lean
I have a 2000 GTX we have just rebuilt the motor. It runs great on the water but its running lean. I have rebuilt the motor with all new gaskets and seals, rebuilt the carbs, opened the high speed and low speed up 1 turn above the recommended settings and its still running on the lean side. There is lots of fuel being pumped. Anyone have any suggestions as to why this is happening?
Thanks
