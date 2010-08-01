|
Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38
So I have an unusual, and probably not a very good setup. I have a piston port 550 with a bn38 and I have th feeling I need to drill the main jet to keep up with fuel consumption. Factors that may help determine the proper drill size: cylinder is ported, 3mm raised exhuast port and 1mm lowered intake port. Knock-off kerker full pipe. Any idea what drill bit size I should start with?
Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38
Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38
You mean .050? I think I'll start with a .038
Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38
I forgot they are pressed in and not changable.
I would figure out the size it is now, and go a step up and up and up untill you find where it responds the best
Or
Buy a SBN carb and a bunch of jets
