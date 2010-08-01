pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:48 AM #1
    Kansan
    Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38

    So I have an unusual, and probably not a very good setup. I have a piston port 550 with a bn38 and I have th feeling I need to drill the main jet to keep up with fuel consumption. Factors that may help determine the proper drill size: cylinder is ported, 3mm raised exhuast port and 1mm lowered intake port. Knock-off kerker full pipe. Any idea what drill bit size I should start with?
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
  2. Today, 01:19 AM #2
    TMali
    Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38

    ........ 1/2"
  3. Today, 01:23 AM #3
    Kansan
    Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    ........ 1/2"
    You mean .050? I think I'll start with a .038

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
  4. Today, 01:32 AM #4
    TMali
    Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38

    I forgot they are pressed in and not changable.

    I would figure out the size it is now, and go a step up and up and up untill you find where it responds the best

    Or

    Buy a SBN carb and a bunch of jets
