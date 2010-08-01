Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 45 Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38 So I have an unusual, and probably not a very good setup. I have a piston port 550 with a bn38 and I have th feeling I need to drill the main jet to keep up with fuel consumption. Factors that may help determine the proper drill size: cylinder is ported, 3mm raised exhuast port and 1mm lowered intake port. Knock-off kerker full pipe. Any idea what drill bit size I should start with? '79 JS440(550 swap) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,219 Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38 ........ 1/2" #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 45 Re: Drilling the jet on Miknuni 38 Originally Posted by TMali Originally Posted by ........ 1/2"



........ 1/2"

Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk



I would figure out the size it is now, and go a step up and up and up untill you find where it responds the best



Or



