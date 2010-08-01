|
|
-
Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc...
I have a ton of yamaha parts for sale. I am parting out a SN superjet, Gp760, a 94 Waveraider 701 (purple hull), and a waveraider 1100. Also I have other random parts too. Just ask if you don't see the parts you want. All prices plus shipping.
Trades are welcome. Whatcha got?
PM ME IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT ANYTHING
SN Parts
Hull, hood and pole - $150
Hood latch - $15 (hull side)
Complete 61x engine - $400
Complete 62t electronics with stator - $250
Pump stator section - $20
Reduction nozzle with steering nozzle - $45
Chin pad
Pole Bracket (Complete with new bushings)
Long exhaust hose $65
Battery box with straps $25
etc...
Raider 701, these parts are truly mint
Assorted exhaust hoses - $30
Hood latch - $20
Mirrors SOLD
Steering parts
wear ring (Extremely low hour, no scoring AT ALL)
etc...
Theres a lot more, just ask...
Gp760 parts
Assorted exhaust hoses - $25
Complete Exhaust - $90
Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover and stator (64x) - $200
Hood latch - $20
Again, theres a lot more, just ask...
Motor parts
64x head - $25
62t head (VERY CLEAN) $45
61x head
61x cases - $50
flywheel cover - $7
650 intake mani cover
Electrical
64x Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover - $200
64x misc parts (need to check on exactly what parts, Cdi, box...just ask me)
2 starters - $60 each
Misc parts...
bendix (OEM nice) - $30
Couch midshaft (SN style housing, needs rebuild) - $25
144 pump stator section - $20
144 pump wear ring - $40
Bedplates - $25
Again if you don't see the part you need, just ask Post, PM or text. (502) 550-7561
Thanks!
Re: Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc...
Ask if you want pictures of something specific. Too many parts to take pics of all of them at once.
