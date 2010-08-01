pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:08 PM #1
    kylechandler1300
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    55

    Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc...

    I have a ton of yamaha parts for sale. I am parting out a SN superjet, Gp760, a 94 Waveraider 701 (purple hull), and a waveraider 1100. Also I have other random parts too. Just ask if you don't see the parts you want. All prices plus shipping.
    Trades are welcome. Whatcha got?


    PM ME IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT ANYTHING


    SN Parts


    Hull, hood and pole - $150
    Hood latch - $15 (hull side)
    Complete 61x engine - $400
    Complete 62t electronics with stator - $250
    Pump stator section - $20
    Reduction nozzle with steering nozzle - $45
    Chin pad
    Pole Bracket (Complete with new bushings)
    Long exhaust hose $65
    Battery box with straps $25
    etc...


    Raider 701, these parts are truly mint


    Assorted exhaust hoses - $30
    Hood latch - $20
    Mirrors SOLD
    Steering parts
    wear ring (Extremely low hour, no scoring AT ALL)
    etc...


    Theres a lot more, just ask...



    Gp760 parts


    Assorted exhaust hoses - $25
    Complete Exhaust - $90
    Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover and stator (64x) - $200
    Hood latch - $20


    Again, theres a lot more, just ask...




    Motor parts


    64x head - $25
    62t head (VERY CLEAN) $45
    61x head
    61x cases - $50
    flywheel cover - $7
    650 intake mani cover




    Electrical


    64x Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover - $200
    64x misc parts (need to check on exactly what parts, Cdi, box...just ask me)
    2 starters - $60 each




    Misc parts...


    bendix (OEM nice) - $30
    Couch midshaft (SN style housing, needs rebuild) - $25
    144 pump stator section - $20
    144 pump wear ring - $40
    Bedplates - $25


    Again if you don't see the part you need, just ask Post, PM or text. (502) 550-7561
    Thanks!
  2. Today, 10:09 PM #2
    kylechandler1300
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    55

    Re: Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc...

    Ask if you want pictures of something specific. Too many parts to take pics of all of them at once.
