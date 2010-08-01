Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Posts 55 Cleaning Garage - Superjet, GP760, Raider etc... I have a ton of yamaha parts for sale. I am parting out a SN superjet, Gp760, a 94 Waveraider 701 (purple hull), and a waveraider 1100. Also I have other random parts too. Just ask if you don't see the parts you want. All prices plus shipping.

Trades are welcome. Whatcha got?





PM ME IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT ANYTHING





SN Parts





Hull, hood and pole - $150

Hood latch - $15 (hull side)

Complete 61x engine - $400

Complete 62t electronics with stator - $250

Pump stator section - $20

Reduction nozzle with steering nozzle - $45

Chin pad

Pole Bracket (Complete with new bushings)

Long exhaust hose $65

Battery box with straps $25

etc...





Raider 701, these parts are truly mint





Assorted exhaust hoses - $30

Hood latch - $20

Mirrors SOLD

Steering parts

wear ring (Extremely low hour, no scoring AT ALL)

etc...





Theres a lot more, just ask...







Gp760 parts





Assorted exhaust hoses - $25

Complete Exhaust - $90

Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover and stator (64x) - $200

Hood latch - $20





Again, theres a lot more, just ask...









Motor parts





64x head - $25

62t head (VERY CLEAN) $45

61x head

61x cases - $50

flywheel cover - $7

650 intake mani cover









Electrical





64x Complete electrical w/ flywheel and cover - $200

64x misc parts (need to check on exactly what parts, Cdi, box...just ask me)

2 starters - $60 each









Misc parts...





bendix (OEM nice) - $30

Couch midshaft (SN style housing, needs rebuild) - $25

144 pump stator section - $20

144 pump wear ring - $40

Bedplates - $25





Again if you don't see the part you need, just ask Post, PM or text. (502) 550-7561

