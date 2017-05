Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 750SXI w. mods in Sarasota FL $2300 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 27 Posts 229 1995 750SXI w. mods in Sarasota FL $2300 Taking a job offer and relocating.



95 big pin, dual carb, freshwater only. WORX rideplate, AC Racing aluminum handlepole, AP Designs pad covers and custom paint. Has a PJS finger throttle and lanyard shutoff not shown in the pics that have been added since. FL title, great shape, never saltwater. Low original hours and spot on compression



It's on craigs for 3000 but would let it go to a member for 2300



IMG_5995.JPG

IMG_6009.JPG

IMG_6020.JPG

IMG_6023.JPG

IMG_6027.JPG

