Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 WaveRaider 700/760? - Not getting fuel - runs only with prime - Need your help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Ca. Age 62 Posts 7 96 WaveRaider 700/760? - Not getting fuel - runs only with prime - Need your help! The WaveRaider sat for a long time. It will start great if I spray starting fluid into the carbs, but as soon as I stop spraying the engine stops. I rebuilt both carbs. I drained the old gas from the tank and put in fresh. It's still doing the same thing. I pulled the pickup tubes from the tank and removed the filter, blew through both lines from the tank end. With the main and reserve pet**** in the correct positions, both seemed clear. When the engine isn't running, and I open the throttle, I don't see any fuel being pumped, but since these don't have float bowls, I'm guessing that's normal. I removed the fuel return line from the tank and was getting fuel out of it when it wasn't running. I don't think there was any fuel coming out of the return line when it was running, but it was hard to see. One of the things I've read is that the needle valve is sensitive. I replaced the springs and the little pivot pieces that hold the needle valves in place (one on each carb. I didn't try to adjust these. Could that be the problem. Also, I didn't pull the jets, but I did shoot carb cleaner through them. When running on starting fluid, it seems to run great. (I know starting fluid is a bad idea, and I don't want to use it, so if you have an alternative, let me know). When it runs, it smokes a LOT, so I assume it's getting oil.



One of the nipples broke off of the filter when I pulled the hose off, so that will need to be replaced, but I was able to blow through it, without any restriction.



Any and all suggestions will be greatly appreciated.



