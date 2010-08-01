Does anyone know where the lake temp sensor is on the newer style SeaDoo's? I don't see it in any of the microfiche or searches anywhere. My sensor reads accurate sometimes and other times 200 degrees hotter and the back and forth.

As another note, the beeper doesn't work, but everything else works fine. In the older seadoos I know there was a speaker you could replace, but again I could not find it in any microfiche.

Everything else on the ski works great and it has low hours. I would love to fix those two.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.