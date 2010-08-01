Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 GTE SE 155 - Lake Temp sensor + Beeper #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2002 Location Baldwinsville, NY Age 38 Posts 294 2011 GTE SE 155 - Lake Temp sensor + Beeper Does anyone know where the lake temp sensor is on the newer style SeaDoo's? I don't see it in any of the microfiche or searches anywhere. My sensor reads accurate sometimes and other times 200 degrees hotter and the back and forth.



As another note, the beeper doesn't work, but everything else works fine. In the older seadoos I know there was a speaker you could replace, but again I could not find it in any microfiche.



Everything else on the ski works great and it has low hours. I would love to fix those two.



Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules