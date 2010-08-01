Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: impeller for nearly stock 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Greece Posts 100 impeller for nearly stock 550sx Hello again.

Which aftermarket impeller do you guys think would give the most to a stock 550sx? The only aftermarket parts is a top loader intake grate, and an extended ride plate i'm planning to buy soon. Oh, and the head is just slightly milled.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules