|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
impeller for nearly stock 550sx
Hello again.
Which aftermarket impeller do you guys think would give the most to a stock 550sx? The only aftermarket parts is a top loader intake grate, and an extended ride plate i'm planning to buy soon. Oh, and the head is just slightly milled.
Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules