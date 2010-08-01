2017 IJSBA Offshore Endurance Championship - The LB2CAT - Sunday, July 9th - 9:30 am
May, 2017 Redondo Beach, CA-
Riders, we are just under two months away from the greatest annual spectacle in Offshore PWC Racing ~ The 2017 Long Beach to Catalina & Back (LB2CAT) Offshore Endurance National Championships presented by Jettrim, Jet-Lift, Hydro-Turf, Sea-Tow, Jet Re-Nu, Oakley, Skat-Trak, West Coast Watercraft Club, PWCOFFSHORE.com, Pro Rider Magazine scheduled for Sunday, July 9th at 9:30 a.m. The 52 mile round trip endurance race is one of the oldest Offshore PWC endurance races and the hallmark of Offshore Endurance racing in the United States. Racer's from across the country, Canada and Australia will descend on Long Beach for their chance at winning the most prestigous LB2CAT trophy for the IJSBA National Championship event. The race is true test of man/woman, machine and the elements as water conditions can be deceptively calm yet turn dangerously rough during the channel crossing and both the rider and their craft must be able to handle the punishment that Mother Nature can dish out. Most of the competitors practice for this race which is open to all comer's from the hardcore offshore rider to the average pwc enthusiast.
IJSBA National champions will be crowned in all classes; Pro/Am Open, Vet/Master Open, 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated Open and Manufacturer’s Stock (completely stock, no mods whatsoever*). Great giveaways for the Top 3 overall will be an added incentive as the news of the weekend of racing stirs interest in the entire pwc community to enter and be a part of this great annual race.
Offshore racers from across the country, Canada & Australia will compete with the elite West Coast group of offshore endurance experts try to break the records in every class. 21017 winner Mike Klippenstein, Ft. MacMurray, AL, Canada on his #212 Yamaha R & D T1 Turbo will be on hand to defend his National Championship against some past winners including Team Kawasaki's Craig Warner #7 Ackworth, GA and a group of seasoned veterans and new racers.
This race is open to the general public. The racer packet and entry form for this years event are available at www.rpmracingent.com
Re: 2017 IJSBA Offshore Endurance Championship - The LB2CAT - Sunday, July 9th - 9:30
2017 LB2CAT Entry List:
Pro Am Open Mike Klippenstein, Ft. MacMurray, AL Canada #212 Yam
Pro Am Open Mark Gerner, Aliso Viejo, CA #34 Kaw
Pro Am Open KC Heidler, Irvine, CA #300 Kaw
Pro Am Open Sean Conner, Sparks, NV #711 Yam
Vet Master Jeff Lane, Anaheim, CA #83 Kaw
Vet Master Michael McCormack, Minden, NV #777 Kaw
Vet Master Paul Pham, Los Angeles, CA #99 Kaw
4 Stroke Open Don Adams, San Diego, CA #86 Yam
Mfg. Stock Sam Deluca, Huntington Beach, CA #??? Yam
Mfg. Stock Dennis Johnson, N. Hollywood, CA #234 Yam