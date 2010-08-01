Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2017 IJSBA Offshore Endurance Championship - The LB2CAT - Sunday, July 9th - 9:30 am #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 693 2017 IJSBA Offshore Endurance Championship - The LB2CAT - Sunday, July 9th - 9:30 am May, 2017 Redondo Beach, CA-



Riders, we are just under two months away from the greatest annual spectacle in Offshore PWC Racing ~ The 2017 Long Beach to Catalina & Back (LB2CAT) Offshore Endurance National Championships presented by Jettrim, Jet-Lift, Hydro-Turf, Sea-Tow, Jet Re-Nu, Oakley, Skat-Trak, West Coast Watercraft Club, PWCOFFSHORE.com, Pro Rider Magazine scheduled for Sunday, July 9th at 9:30 a.m. The 52 mile round trip endurance race is one of the oldest Offshore PWC endurance races and the hallmark of Offshore Endurance racing in the United States. Racer's from across the country, Canada and Australia will descend on Long Beach for their chance at winning the most prestigous LB2CAT trophy for the IJSBA National Championship event. The race is true test of man/woman, machine and the elements as water conditions can be deceptively calm yet turn dangerously rough during the channel crossing and both the rider and their craft must be able to handle the punishment that Mother Nature can dish out. Most of the competitors practice for this race which is open to all comer's from the hardcore offshore rider to the average pwc enthusiast.



IJSBA National champions will be crowned in all classes; Pro/Am Open, Vet/Master Open, 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated Open and Manufacturer’s Stock (completely stock, no mods whatsoever*). Great giveaways for the Top 3 overall will be an added incentive as the news of the weekend of racing stirs interest in the entire pwc community to enter and be a part of this great annual race.



Offshore racers from across the country, Canada & Australia will compete with the elite West Coast group of offshore endurance experts try to break the records in every class. 21017 winner Mike Klippenstein, Ft. MacMurray, AL, Canada on his #212 Yamaha R & D T1 Turbo will be on hand to defend his National Championship against some past winners including Team Kawasaki's Craig Warner #7 Ackworth, GA and a group of seasoned veterans and new racers.



This race is open to the general public. The racer packet and entry form for this years event are available at www.rpmracingent.com



For more information on the race and the weekend, please visit: www.rpmracingent.com, www.pwcoffshore.com For more information please contact RPM RACING at (310) 318-4012 or rpmracingent@yahoo.com



*Mfg Stock Class rules: No mods allowed except; aftermarket grips, aftermarket seat cover, aftermarket bilge pump and aux. fuel tank). Attached Files LB2CAT EntryForm17.doc (439.0 KB, 0 views) Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 03:47 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 693 Re: 2017 IJSBA Offshore Endurance Championship - The LB2CAT - Sunday, July 9th - 9:30 2017 LB2CAT Entry List:



Pro Am Open Mike Klippenstein, Ft. MacMurray, AL Canada #212 Yam

Pro Am Open Mark Gerner, Aliso Viejo, CA #34 Kaw

Pro Am Open KC Heidler, Irvine, CA #300 Kaw

Pro Am Open Sean Conner, Sparks, NV #711 Yam



Vet Master Jeff Lane, Anaheim, CA #83 Kaw

Vet Master Michael McCormack, Minden, NV #777 Kaw

Vet Master Paul Pham, Los Angeles, CA #99 Kaw



4 Stroke Open Don Adams, San Diego, CA #86 Yam



Mfg. Stock Sam Deluca, Huntington Beach, CA #??? Yam

Mfg. Stock Dennis Johnson, N. Hollywood, CA #234 Yam Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 02:33 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) rossdbos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules