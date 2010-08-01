Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Kawasaki 15F--Considering New P #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Florida Posts 393 2017 Kawasaki 15F--Considering New P I previously owned a 12F.



Solid engine, but did have hoses pop off and thru-hull connector snap.



Also had some starting problems, all under 300 hours.



I am looking to purchase a new PWC.



