2017 Kawasaki 15F--Considering New P
I previously owned a 12F.
Solid engine, but did have hoses pop off and thru-hull connector snap.
Also had some starting problems, all under 300 hours.
I am looking to purchase a new PWC.
With the new 15F under $10k, is this a more reliable jet ski than the 2004 12F I owned?
