  Today, 01:32 PM
    Soakedinoil
    Soakedinoil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Posts
    21

    97 STX 1100 Should I buy?

    Hey guys,

    I have the opportunity to purchase a mint 97 STX 1100. The motor is currently out of the ski. The previous owner said it seized last season and they removed it to rebuild it but because of the fact they're moving they want to sell it. It comes with a really nice trailer and the body / hull / seat all look brand new. I've negotiated the price down to 450$ and may be able to get her a little lower. My question, do you think I should buy the ski? I currently have about $1000 into a JS550 build at the moment that I need to finish which is why I'm hesitant to buy another project but I'd love to have a 3 seater ski for waterskiing, tubing, etc.

    Please let me know what you'd do. All feedback appreciated.

    Thank you,

    -Soaked In Oil
  Today, 02:16 PM
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,193

    Re: 97 STX 1100 Should I buy?

    Buy it for $450 and part out for a profit to help fund your current project YES - Trailer should be $200 alone - Or part it and put the profit aside toward a 3 seater - Buy it to repair and use NO - Too much work and expense in my opinion

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
