Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 STX 1100 Should I buy? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location New Hampshire Posts 21 97 STX 1100 Should I buy? Hey guys,



I have the opportunity to purchase a mint 97 STX 1100. The motor is currently out of the ski. The previous owner said it seized last season and they removed it to rebuild it but because of the fact they're moving they want to sell it. It comes with a really nice trailer and the body / hull / seat all look brand new. I've negotiated the price down to 450$ and may be able to get her a little lower. My question, do you think I should buy the ski? I currently have about $1000 into a JS550 build at the moment that I need to finish which is why I'm hesitant to buy another project but I'd love to have a 3 seater ski for waterskiing, tubing, etc.



Please let me know what you'd do. All feedback appreciated.



Thank you,



-Soaked In Oil #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,193 Re: 97 STX 1100 Should I buy? Buy it for $450 and part out for a profit to help fund your current project YES - Trailer should be $200 alone - Or part it and put the profit aside toward a 3 seater - Buy it to repair and use NO - Too much work and expense in my opinion

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules