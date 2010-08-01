Hey guys,
I have the opportunity to purchase a mint 97 STX 1100. The motor is currently out of the ski. The previous owner said it seized last season and they removed it to rebuild it but because of the fact they're moving they want to sell it. It comes with a really nice trailer and the body / hull / seat all look brand new. I've negotiated the price down to 450$ and may be able to get her a little lower. My question, do you think I should buy the ski? I currently have about $1000 into a JS550 build at the moment that I need to finish which is why I'm hesitant to buy another project but I'd love to have a 3 seater ski for waterskiing, tubing, etc.
Please let me know what you'd do. All feedback appreciated.
Thank you,
-Soaked In Oil