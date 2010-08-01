Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 951 Rectifier regulator bypass #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 246 951 Rectifier regulator bypass would like to bypass the internal rectifier /regulator with an external one on a GSXL. Im wanting to confirm if there is any phase sequencing with the output of the stator? I noticed the output of the rectifier has a pre-defined + and -, but doesnt the sequence of the 3 phases coming from the stator define the output polarity? ...In relation to a 3-phase electric motor, the phase sequence will define the direction of rotation, which is why i wonder why there is a pre-defined + and - at the output



Also, i noticed the 4Tec rectifier is recommended by most, but will a rectifier out of a 787 work?

I gave this some thought, and the internal diodes in the rectifier would determine the polarity. Therefore the 3 yellow wires from the stator have no specific order going into the rectifier.

