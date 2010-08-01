pxctoday

  Today, 12:05 PM #1
    2Smoker119
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Southeast
    Posts
    786

    Stark Power Ultra Lightweight Lithium Starter Battery with Trickle Charger!

    I have an extra super lightweight stark power lithium starter battery. It comes with the charger. These last forever and NEVER need to be charged. 100% healthy battery. Fits various models. Weighs about 1/5 of what a comparable AGM battery weighs.

    Paypal and shipping friendly.

    $80

    Text is best, do not PM me on here please. I will probably miss it. 3362391438
  Today, 12:11 PM #2
    2Smoker119
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Southeast
    Posts
    786

    Re: Stark Power Ultra Lightweight Lithium Starter Battery with Trickle Charger!

    Text for pictures.
