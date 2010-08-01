|
|
-
WTB: 750SX Stator
I'm looking for a confirmed working 750sx stator. I believe mine is bad, only hit's 4000rpms. Send me your options. Anyone know if a 750ss stator will fit?
-
Re: WTB: 750SX Stator
Pm sent
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
-
Re: WTB: 750SX Stator
Thanks guys, I just bought one on ebay for $45, hopefully this will solve my low RPM issues.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules