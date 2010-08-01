pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:56 AM #1
    n-mod
    n-mod is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    419

    WTB: 750SX Stator

    I'm looking for a confirmed working 750sx stator. I believe mine is bad, only hit's 4000rpms. Send me your options. Anyone know if a 750ss stator will fit?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:57 AM #2
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    403

    Re: WTB: 750SX Stator

    Pm sent

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:47 AM #3
    n-mod
    n-mod is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    419

    Re: WTB: 750SX Stator

    Thanks guys, I just bought one on ebay for $45, hopefully this will solve my low RPM issues.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 