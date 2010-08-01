pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:43 AM #1
    articatman
    after market cover

    The original cover finally tore. Looking at getting a after market one. But unsure of their quality. Any brand recommendations?. Machine sits on a ramp in the water all summer.
  2. Today, 11:06 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: after market cover

    Slippery, and Covercraft both make some nice heavy covers.
