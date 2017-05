Results 11 to 12 of 12 Thread: Rhaas conversion intake grate #11 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,577 Re: Rhaas conversion intake grate Originally Posted by jevindack Originally Posted by Is the "2 bar" a stock intake?



I have a JD intake standing by, but I haven't had the need to try it yet. There's tons of hook up as is, like you've said, and I usually don't like the more sucked to the water feel the top loaders provide. Especially on my 550, which I like wild and crazy. If this ski was a dedicated buoy chaser I might consider it, but so far for the price the Westcoast scoop 2 bar works really well. Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 11:12 AM . 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": 750cc, dual Keihins, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 10/16 Hooker [55.8mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 48 Novis, VForce 3, Advent, C4 pipe, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]



Re: Rhaas conversion intake grate Originally Posted by Muffin Originally Posted by

I don't think you'd need anything more aggressive than that seeing as the pump drops down pretty far. I have a Westcoast 2 bar and it works really well for me. Similar to this one, but the 750sx version. http://www.ebay.ca/itm/KAWASAKI-650S...VWiIpv&vxp=mtr I don't think you'd need anything more aggressive than that seeing as the pump drops down pretty far.



