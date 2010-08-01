Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 running issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 149 JS550 running issues Ive had so many problems with this thing...PP JS550

Took forever to get it running, but last two trips out, it seemed very down on power after riding for ~20 minutes.

Rode it back on the trailer. Now it wont start. Does a lot of coughing and backfiring out the carb. Has fuel, has spark, has compression, everything was cooling properly I believe.

I had issues in the past with shearing the flywheel key and that caused similar problems. Before I pulled the flywheel again, I wanted to get other opinions on possible issues. Thanks!



It has a BN38 on it now, picking up a SBN 44 this weekend. Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

