Ive had so many problems with this thing...PP JS550
Took forever to get it running, but last two trips out, it seemed very down on power after riding for ~20 minutes.
Rode it back on the trailer. Now it wont start. Does a lot of coughing and backfiring out the carb. Has fuel, has spark, has compression, everything was cooling properly I believe.
I had issues in the past with shearing the flywheel key and that caused similar problems. Before I pulled the flywheel again, I wanted to get other opinions on possible issues. Thanks!
It has a BN38 on it now, picking up a SBN 44 this weekend.