Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 1100 CV carb to CDK-2? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Age 18 Posts 22 Blog Entries 1 ZXI 1100 CV carb to CDK-2? If I did switch to the cdk II carbs are they a direct bolt on or do I need a different air box or throttle/choke cable??



Going on a 99 zxi #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,354 Re: ZXI 1100 CV carb to CDK-2? Intake, cables, and air box are all the same.



You will need to add a 2nd pulse line to your crank case though.

