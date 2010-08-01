Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Waverunner 760XL Overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 1 1999 Waverunner 760XL Overheating Greetings I have a 99 760XL Waverunner, we have had it for 10 years with very light usage it has never given us any problems in the past. This past weekend I believe one of the users rode it in shallow sand and after it began to overheat. We tried to run some thick line through some of the pisser holes but it did not seem to help much, it still overheated after a few minutes of riding. The heads appeared to be very very hot, water would touch it and boil off. We also noticed excess water in the engine compartment.



I brought it home, rinsed it out with the hose and didn't notice much junk come of it anywhere. The only odd thing I noticed while inspecting the unit was a broken hose clamp. It is the clamp that connects the outer exhaust cover to the pipe outlet. I am not sure if this is related or not.



I should also note that I checked as many of the water lines I could while it was connected to the hose and water seemed to be flowing freely. I also left the ski running with the hose for about 20-30 min with no over heating or heads getting too hot to touch.



Could the broken clamp created a leak preventing water from flowing to the heads? I am not familiar with the water flow pattern so I am not sure if this is possible.



