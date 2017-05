Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual keihin carb set up #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 118 Dual keihin carb set up Dual keihin carbs from a small pin 750. They were last ran about a year ago so unsure of the carbs will need a rebuild. I installed a brand new plunger kit in them and will include the plunger which was installed in the hull but never used and the hose to finish the job. $160 shipped Attached Images IMG_4290.JPG (2.57 MB, 4 views)

