|
|
-
FS: Several RARE Vintage Photos at eBay, closing Thursday night
I have several rare vintage photos, suitable for framing or other display, closing Thursday night at eBay:
1) An original 11x14 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Tera Laho racing closed course at the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1995.
Tera is an 8x World Champion in Pro Women's Ski, all earned during a 10 year span. She continues to race to this day and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 10:48 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186460320
Tera Laho - Havasu backstretch.png
2) An original 11x14 photograph of pro Nicolas "The Fighter" Rius racing closed course against the legendary Jeff Jacobs during the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1994. This photo was taken as Nicolas was en route to earning his second Pro Ski World Championship
Nicolas was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing in Europe, before transitioning to citizenship in the United States. He is known for paving the way for true international competition at the World Finals, after years of dominance by racers from the USA. An extremely talented and versatile racer, he won seven world titles in the Ski, Sport and Runabout classes. Nicolas was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 10:58 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186463379
Rius Jacobs at Havasu.png
3) An original 8"x10" photograph of Jammin' Jeff Jacobs flying off the ramp jump in 1987 at the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ. This photo was taken just moments after Jeff earned his first Pro Ski World Championship in his rookie year.
Jeff was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing dominating the novice and expert classes, before turning pro after winning the Expert National title, earning him the #51 race number, the lowest available for rookie pros.
Jeff won ten world titles in the Ski class during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:09 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186467858
Jeff Jacobs 1987 Havasu jump.png
4) An original 8"x10" photograph of pro Larry "The Ripper" Rippenkroeger racing closed course in 1982 at the Don CeSar Resort, St. Pete Beach, Florida.
Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.
After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.
Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:14 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186469629
Larry Rippenkroeger 1982 CC.png
5) An original 8"x10" photograph of pro David "The Flash" Gordon performing in freestyle in 1985 at Cypress Gardens, Florida, en route to his first World Championship.
David was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour as a teenager when the sport was in its infancy. David won two consecutive world titles in the Ski class (1985-86) and five consective World Titles (1984-88) in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:21 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186473125
David Gordon 1985 Freestyle.png
6) An original 8"x10" photograph of a defining moment featuring two legends in the history of Jet Ski racing: Jammin' Jeff Jacobs setting up to overtake Larry Rippenkroeger during qualifying in 1987 at the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ. This photo symbolizes the end of the pioneer era and ushered in the youth movement, led by Jacobs.
The next day, Jeff earned his first Pro Ski World Championship in his rookie year.
Jeff was a phenom from his earliest teenage days racing dominating the novice and expert classes, before turning pro after winning the Expert National title, earning him the #51 race number, the lowest available for rookie pros.
Jeff won ten world titles in the Ski class during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
Larry was one of the original pioneers and one of the first racers to travel the national tour when the sport was in its infancy. Larry's name is synonymous with the sport. He is known for his innovation in freestyle, his easy-going nature, and his hard-charging racing on the water where he muscled his ski across the water.
After his retirement from racing, Larry built a sterling career as a stunt man for many major movies, most notably doing much of the stunt work for action superstar Bruce Willis.
Larry won two world titles in the Ski class and two in freestyle during his incredible career. He was inducted into the IJSBA Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 2006.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:33 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186477006
Jeff Jacobs : Rippenkroeger 1987 Vertical.png
7) An original 11x14 photograph of Hall of Fame Jet Ski racer Tera Laho racing in slalom at the World Finals at Lake Havasu City, AZ in 1995.
Tera is an 8x World Champion in Pro Women's Ski, all earned during a 10 year span. She continues to race to this day and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, the first year it was created.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:36 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186477957
Tera Laho WF SL.png
8) An original 11x14 photograph of pro closed course racing at the Don CeSar Beach Resort, St. Pete Beach, FL in 1984 during the IJSBA National Tour.
In the early 80's, racing at the Don CeSar was one of the highlights of the IJSBA National Tour. For the traveling pros, racing at "the Don" meant first-class lodging, large crowds, and racing in the surf of the Gulf of Mexico. For five years, the Don hosted all the top racers of that era when the sport was in it's formative years.
eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:52 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186461276
Sunset 1984 Checkered flag.png
****************
All these photos are in excellent condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.
As the photographer, I maintain copyright protection, meaning winning bid is solely for the actual photograph and no other rights are transferred, nor licensed.
I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.
Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.
International Shipping also available.
I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.
Thanks for taking a look!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules