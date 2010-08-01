pxctoday

  Today, 08:52 PM #1
    Gman776
    Yamaha sbn on a 750sx

    I have a 44 sbn off a wb1 motor and wanting to put a mikuni set up on my 750sx is that possible or a no no? I understand I would have to change the jetting and adjustments on the carb. Or should I just buy a new sbn 44 and go from there.
  Today, 08:59 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx

    Properly jetted it should work fine
  Today, 10:04 PM #3
    Gman776
    Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx

    Cool thank you wfo that will save me some money.
