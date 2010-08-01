|
|
Yamaha sbn on a 750sx
I have a 44 sbn off a wb1 motor and wanting to put a mikuni set up on my 750sx is that possible or a no no? I understand I would have to change the jetting and adjustments on the carb. Or should I just buy a new sbn 44 and go from there.
Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx
Properly jetted it should work fine
Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx
Cool thank you wfo that will save me some money.
