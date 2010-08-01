Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 117 Yamaha sbn on a 750sx I have a 44 sbn off a wb1 motor and wanting to put a mikuni set up on my 750sx is that possible or a no no? I understand I would have to change the jetting and adjustments on the carb. Or should I just buy a new sbn 44 and go from there. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,016 Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx Properly jetted it should work fine Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 117 Re: Yamaha sbn on a 750sx Cool thank you wfo that will save me some money. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules