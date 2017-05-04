|
|
-
FS: World Cup Tour race programs, Set of 8, 1991-98
FS: a set of 8 World Cup WaterCross Tour programs from 1991 - 1998, when the sport was at its highest peak.
As of May 17, there are 6 sets left at eBay at http://www.ebay.com/itm/192177056638
WC91.jpeg WC92.jpeg WC93.jpeg WC94.jpeg
WC95.jpeg WC96.jpegWC97.jpegScreen Shot 2017-05-04 at 10.29.34 AM.png
The World Cup Tour was staged entirely in Florida and was second only to the IJSBA National Tour in terms of prestige, prize money, pro racers, and television coverage.
This set of race programs captures the sport in all its glory from that period.
Programs feature:
Gourgeous color photography of the sport's stars
Top-notch writing by Award-winning writer Jeff Hemmel
Tour schedule each year
Historical stories, facts, and photos
Champion Title Contenders
Lists of champions from prior years
Ads of the day
Welcome letters from Florida Governor Lawton Chiles
Improvements in racing, including introduction of the split course design, computerized scoring, contingency award programs, etc.
Specialty awards like Pro Rookie of the Year Awards, Factory Team Awards, the Rusty Simpson Novice of the Year Award
In addition, this set of programs feature profiles of defending World Cup champions:
Chris MacClugage
Tina Martinez
Tim Judge
John Stevens
Lloyd Burlew
Tera Laho
Bo Dupriest
Dustin Farthing
Jeff Jacobs
Dan Fitzgerald
Kelly Kurpil
Rick Roy
Frank Romero
Jojo Ludwig
Emmett Hood
Chris Mays
Karen Contryman
Mark Rodgers
Matt Alligood
Team Riva Yamaha
Team Greater Yamaha
Team Westcoast Sea-Doo
Team Rocketship Racing
Team Butch
Team Kawasaki
BONUS: While supplies last, I will also send the 1998 Calendar of Champions featuring my race action photography.
O-CAL-Champs-Front.jpg
These publications are in excellent, brand new condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.
I am making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.
Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.
I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.
International Shipping also available.
Thanks for looking!
PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
PWC Promoter 1979-2001
1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships
COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.
E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com
www.JetSkiFever.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules