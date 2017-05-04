FS: a set of 8 World Cup WaterCross Tour programs from 1991 - 1998, when the sport was at its highest peak.

The World Cup Tour was staged entirely in Florida and was second only to the IJSBA National Tour in terms of prestige, prize money, pro racers, and television coverage.

This set of race programs captures the sport in all its glory from that period.

Programs feature:
 Gourgeous color photography of the sport's stars
 Top-notch writing by Award-winning writer Jeff Hemmel
 Tour schedule each year
 Historical stories, facts, and photos
 Champion Title Contenders
 Lists of champions from prior years
 Ads of the day
 Welcome letters from Florida Governor Lawton Chiles
 Improvements in racing, including introduction of the split course design, computerized scoring, contingency award programs, etc.
 Specialty awards like Pro Rookie of the Year Awards, Factory Team Awards, the Rusty Simpson Novice of the Year Award

In addition, this set of programs feature profiles of defending World Cup champions:
 Chris MacClugage
 Tina Martinez
 Tim Judge
 John Stevens
 Lloyd Burlew
 Tera Laho
 Bo Dupriest
 Dustin Farthing
 Jeff Jacobs
 Dan Fitzgerald
 Kelly Kurpil
 Rick Roy
 Frank Romero
 Jojo Ludwig
 Emmett Hood
 Chris Mays
 Karen Contryman
 Mark Rodgers
 Matt Alligood
 Team Riva Yamaha
 Team Greater Yamaha
 Team Westcoast Sea-Doo
 Team Rocketship Racing
 Team Butch
 Team Kawasaki

BONUS: While supplies last, I will also send the 1998 Calendar of Champions featuring my race action photography.

These publications are in excellent, brand new condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.

