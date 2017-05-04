Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: World Cup Tour race programs, Set of 8, 1991-98 #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 866 FS: World Cup Tour race programs, Set of 8, 1991-98 FS: a set of 8 World Cup WaterCross Tour programs from 1991 - 1998, when the sport was at its highest peak.



As of May 17, there are 6 sets left at eBay at http://www.ebay.com/itm/192177056638



WC91.jpeg WC92.jpeg WC93.jpeg WC94.jpeg



WC95.jpeg WC96.jpegWC97.jpegScreen Shot 2017-05-04 at 10.29.34 AM.png



The World Cup Tour was staged entirely in Florida and was second only to the IJSBA National Tour in terms of prestige, prize money, pro racers, and television coverage.



This set of race programs captures the sport in all its glory from that period.



Programs feature:

 Gourgeous color photography of the sport's stars

 Top-notch writing by Award-winning writer Jeff Hemmel

 Tour schedule each year

 Historical stories, facts, and photos

 Champion Title Contenders

 Lists of champions from prior years

 Ads of the day

 Welcome letters from Florida Governor Lawton Chiles

 Improvements in racing, including introduction of the split course design, computerized scoring, contingency award programs, etc.

 Specialty awards like Pro Rookie of the Year Awards, Factory Team Awards, the Rusty Simpson Novice of the Year Award



In addition, this set of programs feature profiles of defending World Cup champions:

 Chris MacClugage

 Tina Martinez

 Tim Judge

 John Stevens

 Lloyd Burlew

 Tera Laho

 Bo Dupriest

 Dustin Farthing

 Jeff Jacobs

 Dan Fitzgerald

 Kelly Kurpil

 Rick Roy

 Frank Romero

 Jojo Ludwig

 Emmett Hood

 Chris Mays

 Karen Contryman

 Mark Rodgers

 Matt Alligood

 Team Riva Yamaha

 Team Greater Yamaha

 Team Westcoast Sea-Doo

 Team Rocketship Racing

 Team Butch

 Team Kawasaki



BONUS: While supplies last, I will also send the 1998 Calendar of Champions featuring my race action photography.



O-CAL-Champs-Front.jpg



These publications are in excellent, brand new condition. Color printing remains bright without fading.



I am making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.



Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



International Shipping also available.



Thanks for looking!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



E-Mail:



