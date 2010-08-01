Brad Cuthbertson was one of the original pioneer race directors, staging a very-well attended series of races in southern California under his BC Racing banner. His races were instrumental in California maintaining its position as the hotbed of Jet Ski racing. All the top racers from the west coast developed their racing skills at BC races.
Brad soon branched out and created this monthly publication, which he distributed nationally through grassroots channels. These Race Reports are chock full of race coverage, profiles, and other feature stories. They truly capture the flavor of the sport as the sport was peaking. These Race Reports are truly a legit piece of the sport's history.
These publications are in excellent, brand new condition. Only one copy has a small tear on the cover. Color printing remains bright without fading.