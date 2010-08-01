pxctoday

  Today, 08:10 PM
    marathon man
    marathon man is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    866

    FS: Vintage (1992-93) BC Racing's Monthly Race Report, Set of 9

    Up for auction: a set of 9 RARE copies of BC Racing's Race Report from 1992 - 1993, when the sport was at its peak.

    eBay auction ends at 11:36 pm EDT Thursday: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186477705

    Brad Cuthbertson was one of the original pioneer race directors, staging a very-well attended series of races in southern California under his BC Racing banner. His races were instrumental in California maintaining its position as the hotbed of Jet Ski racing. All the top racers from the west coast developed their racing skills at BC races.

    Brad soon branched out and created this monthly publication, which he distributed nationally through grassroots channels. These Race Reports are chock full of race coverage, profiles, and other feature stories. They truly capture the flavor of the sport as the sport was peaking. These Race Reports are truly a legit piece of the sport's history.

    These publications are in excellent, brand new condition. Only one copy has a small tear on the cover. Color printing remains bright without fading.

    RR 1 Sept 92.png RR 2 Dec 92.png RR 3 Feb 93.png

    RR 4 March 93.png RR 5 April 93.png RR 6 May 93.png

    RR 7 June 93.png RR 8 July 93.png RR 9 August 93.png

    I am making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.

    Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.

    I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.

    International Shipping also available.

    Thanks for looking!
    PWC Enthusiast/Photojournalist/Historian since 1978
    PWC Promoter 1979-2001
    1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion
    2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships

    COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.

    E-Mail: CLauberFL@aol.com

    www.JetSkiFever.com
