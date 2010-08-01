Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: RARE Vintage 30' Busch World Cup Tour Banner #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2002 Location FLORIDA Posts 866 FS: RARE Vintage 30' Busch World Cup Tour Banner Up for auction: A race-used, Vintage Busch World Cup Banner used at races in Florida from 1989 - 1993, when the sport was at its peak. At the time, the Busch World Cup was second only to the IJSBA National Tour. Nearly all the world's best racers during that span raced under this banner.



4 BWC Banner Large FtMyers.jpg



After selling several banners through previous auctions, this is one of the very last banners that I have. Apologies I can't provide a photo that isolates the banner, but it is too large for me to hang anywhere and photograph.



This banner was used for several years, as shown on the top of the scaffolding in this photo.



Banner is approximately 4' x 30' and in very good condition, especially for it being about 25 years old.



Also, just for 100% clarity, this banner was provided to us as pictured on the scaffolding. However, the term "Water Craft" was painted over back in the day with "Water Cross." Some of the overlain paint has chipped off, adding to its race-used authenticity.



It has multiple grommets across the top and bottom for easy display.



To be candid, this banner is not perfect, and it is not new. It has creases from being folded up for 20+ years, and it has some stains. But it is extremely rare, a completely legit piece of WaterCross racing.



Use this banner to decorate your garage, your shop, or your warehouse.



eBay auction closes on Thursday at 11:36 pm EDT: http://www.ebay.com/itm/192186477796



I am de-cluttering my life and will be making available for purchase all sorts of Jet Ski memorabilia from my 2 decades in the sport from 1978 - 1998. Please check my other listings.



Buy with confidence - I am proud of my perfect rankings and intend to keep up that status.



International Shipping also available.



I typically ship within two days of payment confirmation. Photos are shipped with cardboard packaging so that they arrive to you in perfect condition.



Thanks for taking a look!

PWC Promoter 1979-2001

1981 Florida State Freestyle Champion

2nd 1981 USJSBA National Freestyle Championships



COLLECTIBLE PWC MEMORABILIA: Magazines, Posters, Photographs, etc.



