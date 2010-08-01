pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 06:26 PM #1
    polish pete
    polish pete is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    ny
    Posts
    2

    Seadoo 657x performance

    Hey guys need some advice from the old schoolers building up an older 657x with choice of a Coffman or psi pipe and a west coast head with 34cc domes, curious as to which pipe is better and is 34cc ok for pump gas 93?

    I'm doing wave jumping so all I want is power down low if i could get some of past setups people have run that would be great as well as what size jets did you run too thanks for the help in advance
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:36 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,473

    Re: Seadoo 657x performance

    Dont bother
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:06 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,016

    Re: Seadoo 657x performance

    +1, the 657x is pretty strung out as it is
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:25 PM #4
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2,954

    Re: Seadoo 657x performance

    Those Coffman and PSI pipes were developed for a 587 anyway so they'd probably be a step or two backwards. I had one with an APE pipe and 44's that ripped. I had another with re-jetted carbs and a Factory pipe that blew up quickly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:16 PM #5
    polish pete
    polish pete is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    ny
    Posts
    2

    Re: Seadoo 657x performance

    Ok so it's safe to assume that there weren't many pipes made for the 657x? Also would i be able to tell if it were for a 657x or other engine?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 