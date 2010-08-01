Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Seadoo 657x performance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ny Posts 2 Seadoo 657x performance Hey guys need some advice from the old schoolers building up an older 657x with choice of a Coffman or psi pipe and a west coast head with 34cc domes, curious as to which pipe is better and is 34cc ok for pump gas 93?



I'm doing wave jumping so all I want is power down low if i could get some of past setups people have run that would be great as well as what size jets did you run too thanks for the help in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,473 Re: Seadoo 657x performance Dont bother #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,016 Re: Seadoo 657x performance +1, the 657x is pretty strung out as it is Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 2,954 Re: Seadoo 657x performance Those Coffman and PSI pipes were developed for a 587 anyway so they'd probably be a step or two backwards. I had one with an APE pipe and 44's that ripped. I had another with re-jetted carbs and a Factory pipe that blew up quickly. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ny Posts 2 Re: Seadoo 657x performance Ok so it's safe to assume that there weren't many pipes made for the 657x? Also would i be able to tell if it were for a 657x or other engine?

