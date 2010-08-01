|
|
Seadoo 657x performance
Hey guys need some advice from the old schoolers building up an older 657x with choice of a Coffman or psi pipe and a west coast head with 34cc domes, curious as to which pipe is better and is 34cc ok for pump gas 93?
I'm doing wave jumping so all I want is power down low if i could get some of past setups people have run that would be great as well as what size jets did you run too thanks for the help in advance
Re: Seadoo 657x performance
Re: Seadoo 657x performance
+1, the 657x is pretty strung out as it is
Re: Seadoo 657x performance
Those Coffman and PSI pipes were developed for a 587 anyway so they'd probably be a step or two backwards. I had one with an APE pipe and 44's that ripped. I had another with re-jetted carbs and a Factory pipe that blew up quickly.
Re: Seadoo 657x performance
Ok so it's safe to assume that there weren't many pipes made for the 657x? Also would i be able to tell if it were for a 657x or other engine?
