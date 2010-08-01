|
|
-
Any interest in a 99 xi with a good big pin?
So I have my 99 (ish) XI750 that I never ride. Runs like 48-49 with my phone doing GPS (so I would give it +-1/2 mph). Blows 150-155 both holes. Recent battery, had crank seals in 2014, aftermarket ride plate. Cosmetics are generally poor, but i have a new in package set of turf for it. Will need a seat cover. Any offers for this + its twin sister with no engine/pump and no trailer?
