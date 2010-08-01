Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Compression ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 128 Compression ? Ok, I have a 01 sea doo rx di ski. This is just the second season I've owned it. It ran give last year. I just started it up for this season and did a compression test on it. One came up with 120, the other came up with 115, both slightly falling. This could be from just not a tight enough seal on the compression tester. What are everyone's thoughts about these numbers? I'm thinking about just running it this season as is and in the fall just start to tear the top end down and rebuild the top end as my winter project... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

